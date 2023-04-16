Lumi Credits Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $69.22 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

