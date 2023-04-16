LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on LXI REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LXILF remained flat at C$1.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.39. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$2.20.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

