Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance

Shares of MBUMY remained flat at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. Mabuchi Motor has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $7.55.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

