Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MMP opened at $56.00 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

