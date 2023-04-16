MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (MEGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MEGI opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEGI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

