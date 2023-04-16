Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.81.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Price Performance

TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$379.96 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.46. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.94.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.