Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.