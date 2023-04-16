Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03.
Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
