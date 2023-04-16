Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Update

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 89,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRKR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 461,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,354. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.97. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

