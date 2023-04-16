Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Update

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Medicure Price Performance

MCUJF stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Medicure has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

About Medicure

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

