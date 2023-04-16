Melrose Industries Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 18th (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 18th.
Melrose Industries Stock Performance
Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.
About Melrose Industries
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melrose Industries (MLSPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.