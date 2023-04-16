Melrose Industries Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 18th (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 18th.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

