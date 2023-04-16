Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,437 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter worth $421,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $42.61.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

