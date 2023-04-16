Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,946,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,846. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

