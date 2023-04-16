Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,576. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

