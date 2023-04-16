Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,664. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

