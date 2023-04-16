Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $9,779,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $11.88 on Friday, reaching $201.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,066,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

