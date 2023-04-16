Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,495. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $89.15.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.