MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,525.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,419.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,301.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,329.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,201.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,026.24.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

