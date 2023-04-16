Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $35.31 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $35.31 million and $755,353.20 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004130 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00023536 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

