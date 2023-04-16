Metawar One Day Volume Hits $61.07 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 50.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $49.23 million and $61.07 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metawar has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00030379 USD and is up 37.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $89.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

