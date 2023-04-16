MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Reaches $149.72 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 20% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $149.72 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $33.64 or 0.00111066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.35 or 1.00031436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 31.87730637 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,040,449.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

