MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 1,281.3% in March

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 1,281.3% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

MGF stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,204,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,200,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 574,900 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

