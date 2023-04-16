MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 1,281.3% in March

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 1,281.3% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
MGF stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $3.80.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Further Reading
