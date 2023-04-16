MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

