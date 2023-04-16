Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 136,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.

Insider Activity

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $215.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

