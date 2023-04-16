Midas Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.68 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00004654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $3.68 million and $381.97 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.4132821 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $404.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

