Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

MIST opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $119.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.02. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

