Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTLHY remained flat at $29.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

