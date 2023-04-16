Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 258.1% in March

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 258.1% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MTSFY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. 6,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,845. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
