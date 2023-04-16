MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Up 924.4% in March

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 924.4% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
MJ Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MJNE opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. MJ has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
About MJ
