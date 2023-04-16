MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Up 924.4% in March

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 924.4% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MJ Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MJNE opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. MJ has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

Get MJ alerts:

About MJ

(Get Rating)

Read More

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.