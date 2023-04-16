Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $1,699.33 Average PT from Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,699.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($19.81) to GBX 1,475 ($18.27) in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Mondi Stock Down 0.7 %

Mondi stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. Mondi has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Mondi Increases Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.9769 per share. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Uncoated Fine Paper, and Corporate. The Corrugated Packaging segment deals with the production of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

