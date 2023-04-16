Monero (XMR) Price Hits $163.26 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $163.26 or 0.00537815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $62.33 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,355.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00333598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00445516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,266,655 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

