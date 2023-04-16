Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $252.10 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $252.10 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00063208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 622,695,401 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

