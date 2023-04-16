Moonriver Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.62 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $61.27 million and $3.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $9.12 or 0.00030071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,754,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,721,237 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

