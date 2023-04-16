Moonriver (MOVR) Hits Market Cap of $60.45 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $9.00 or 0.00029737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $60.45 million and $9.05 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,753,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,720,681 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

