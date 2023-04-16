Morgan Stanley Cuts Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $29.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $37.86.

MC opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,416,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,232.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

