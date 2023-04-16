Morgan Stanley Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $45.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

