Morgan Stanley Cuts NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $13.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDS. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,333 shares of company stock valued at $165,588. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NerdWallet by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 175,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 340,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 224,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

