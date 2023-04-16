Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

IIF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 51,991 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 41,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

