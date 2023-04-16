Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

