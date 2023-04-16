Morgan Stanley Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $349.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $349.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.68.

Biogen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $288.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day moving average is $279.88. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

