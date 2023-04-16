MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $54.27.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canadian Operations and USA and International Operations segments. Its brands include Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie and nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

