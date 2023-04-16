Multichain Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $11.22 or 0.00037032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a market capitalization of $206.03 million and $3.57 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Multichain Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

