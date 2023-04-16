MY Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

MY Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,374 shares during the period. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 944.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BLOK stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

