MY Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $209.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

