Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a growth of 1,201.9% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nanofilm Technologies International Price Performance
Shares of NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 during trading hours on Friday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52.
About Nanofilm Technologies International
