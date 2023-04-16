NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NanoXplore Stock Down 3.4 %

NanoXplore stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

