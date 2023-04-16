National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. National Retail Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 111.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $90,553,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1,743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 374,358 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

