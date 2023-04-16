National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

