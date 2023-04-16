Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Update

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 948,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Nautilus Trading Down 4.4 %
NYSE NLS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 209,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.91.
Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 69.62% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nautilus
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on NLS shares. William Blair lowered Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.
Nautilus Company Profile
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus (NLS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.