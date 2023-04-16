Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Update

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 948,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Nautilus Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE NLS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 209,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 69.62% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 763,883 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Nautilus by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 894,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 410,481 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,475,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 259,675 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLS shares. William Blair lowered Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Articles

