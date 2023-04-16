Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $77,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Stock Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.26.

Netflix stock traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.63. 5,350,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

