NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
Shares of NURO stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 21.80. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.29.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroMetrix (NURO)
