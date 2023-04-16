NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NURO stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 21.80. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.29.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

